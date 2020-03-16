Heads up: BOJ governor Kuroda press conference set for 0700 GMT today

Kuroda to brief the world on the latest policy decisions by the BOJ

I'm not even sure that much needs to be said at this point. He's not going to admit that they lack firepower to really fight back, so expect a lot of jawboning instead.





The BOJ has chosen to opt with stimulus measures and while that will certainly help to alleviate some of the liquidity and financial strains, it won't quite nearly send as strong a message to the rates and currencies market surely.



