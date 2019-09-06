Heads up: Change in methodology to UK Halifax house prices data

Markit will be using a new methodology to calculate the house price data starting from the release today













You can check out the full press release noted here The data isn't really a major one as it offers a general sentiment indicator on UK housing market conditions but this is in case we see any wonky stuff relative to the prior readings.

Just a bit of a heads up before the release at the bottom of the hour that Markit has changed up its methodology in generating the Halifax house price data and it will take effect starting from the August release today.