Heads up: China retail sales, industrial production data due at the top of the hour

The releases were rescheduled for 0700 GMT

Just a heads up on that. Eamonn provided the estimates and prior readings in this post earlier in the day. The figures are anticipated to show some further improvement in domestic conditions in China.

