Heads up: ECB, BOE watch for today

ECB PEPP data and BOE governor Bailey's speech are ones to watch today

While the Fed will be quiet this week in observance of the blackout period ahead of the FOMC meeting next week, we will kick things off today with some scrutiny on the ECB and possibly the BOE as investors weigh the bond market developments.





The ECB will be announcing its latest PEPP data later today (last week's data can be found here ) and investors will be keenly watching to see if they will turn threats into action to try and curb rising bond yields in the region.





Elsewhere, we will be hearing from BOE governor Bailey at 1000 GMT as he speaks on the UK economic outlook at a webinar hosted by the Resolution Foundation.





The event will cover some of the below topics:





What will the lasting impacts of the pandemic on the economy be? What role can monetary and macro-prudential policy play in supporting a strong and sustainable recovery?





There will also be a Q&A session to follow but if anything, Bailey shouldn't deviate too much from the recent BOE script and continue to brush aside the need for negative rates now but reaffirming that they are very much still an option if need be.