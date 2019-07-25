Heads up: ECB monetary policy decision in just under 15 minutes from now

Will the central bank announce a rate cut?





I'm with the "No" camp as I reckon the central bank will believe they have scope to wait by adjusting their forward guidance to preempt markets for a potential range of stimulus measures in September, when also releasing their latest updated economic projections.





But that would mean the central bank will be skating on extremely thin ice over the coming weeks before we get to the September meeting. Can they afford to take that risk?





Well, we will find out in just under 15 minutes from now at 1145 GMT before moving into Draghi's press conference at 1230 GMT.





Some previews to wrap your head around the decision:





That remains the key question even as we get close to the finish line.