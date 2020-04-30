Heads up: ECB monetary policy meeting decision due later today, what to expect?

Will the ECB do more later today?







See here for global coronavirus case data

By expanding QE and announcing PEPP, I'm sure the ECB would've liked to be in better standing ahead of today's meeting but as seen with the yields spread between Italian and German bonds, the market isn't quite nearly as convinced:





big issue for the ECB is that they are currently front-loading the pace of the purchases under PEPP. According to Thefor the ECB is that they are currently front-loading the pace of the purchases under PEPP. According to estimates , this should see the measure get exhausted some time around October and that isn't good news.





So, what is the ECB going to do later today?

After already having expended so much effort over the past month or so, the central bank is expected to keep things as they are - for now at least.





Not doing anything today does not mean that the ECB will not do anything in the near future. It is almost certain that they will expand the PEPP size - currently €750 billion.





However, it is unlikely that they will do so with the announcement today. But if they are going to take action, expect this to be the spot where they move.





What about other policy options?

If anything else, the ECB could expand the scope of its purchases to involve more corporate or commercial paper but I reckon increasing the PEPP size would be much better.





There have been no signal on going deeper into negative rates so far, so I don't expect the governing council to start going down that rabbit hole.





Not only that, surely this is a sensitive topic that will create more tension among members so perhaps we need to see more deliberation before they pursue such course of action.





I reckon the ECB may very well wait until June - or if the situation worsens - for any further changes to QE and rates policy.





Language is going to be key

If the ECB isn't going to announce anything firm today, it is going to be all about the language instead - both in the statement and Lagarde's press conference.





It is likely that they will offer some commitment to 'increase purchases if needed' and this is the time for Lagarde to really step up and be counted. The March meeting failed to offer much in terms of communication, but this time she needs to stand tall and be bold.





Draghi's phrase of "whatever it takes" easily springs to mind in this case, but I don't think Lagarde needs to follow that explicitly this time around.





A firm message that the central bank will still do what is necessary during this time should suffice to appease markets but it is all about how she communicates that later on today.





Don't forget, as things stand, euro area governments are still leaving the ECB out to dry as they are still deliberating on the recovery fund. And that is arguably the more pressing issue right now, so expect Lagarde to make sure that the market is reminded of that.





But case in point, such a situation may only call for the ECB to step up stimulus measures sooner rather than later as the economic toll worsens in the coming weeks/months.



