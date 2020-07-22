Heads up: ECB president Christine Lagarde due to speak later in the day

She is scheduled to speak in a webinar at 1315 GMT





Lagarde will be participating in a webinar hosted by the Washington Post:





As the world emerges from the coronavirus lockdown, the European Union is navigating the economic effects and charting the recovery. Christine Lagarde, the first woman to serve as president of the European Central Bank, joins Washington Post columnist David Ignatius to talk about leading the euro zone's monetary policy and how the new shape of the post-COVID-19 global economy will affect job security, public health and safety and deglobalization.





Just be reminded that the ECB is pretty much in wait-and-see mode now and they are afforded more time to do so following the agreement on the EU recovery fund as well.





Given the backdrop, she will almost certainly be touching on policy and the economic outlook for the most part. However, I would expect her to deliver more "on the surface" remarks rather than dive too deep into the central bank's current stance and views.