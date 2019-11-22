Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak soon

Lagarde will be speaking at the European Banking Conference in Frankfurt









It has already been three weeks into her tenure as ECB president but Lagarde has yet to share any firm views on monetary policy and her strategic plans for the central bank.





Given the context of the occasion above, perhaps she may not delve too deep into monetary policy remarks but I wouldn't be surprised if she does bring up a mention or two just to appease the crowd - and markets for that matter.







ForexLive

If she still keeps mum today, the next time we'll see her speak will be during the press conference after the 12 December monetary policy meeting.

She will be delivering the keynote address to begin the event, right after the welcome/opening addresses which are scheduled for around 0800 GMT.