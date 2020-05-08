Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak later in the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

ECB president, Christine Lagarde, is scheduled to speak at 1100 GMT

Lagarde
She will be participating in the special online edition of the State of the Union conference, organised by the European University Institute.

According to the programme, Lagarde will be delivering the opening address for the afternoon session which touches on "COVID-19: Economic policies for the aftermath".

That should be interesting, so just be wary of any notable remarks that may follow.
See here for global coronavirus case data

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose