Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak later in the day

ECB president, Christine Lagarde, is scheduled to speak at 1100 GMT









According to the programme , Lagarde will be delivering the opening address for the afternoon session which touches on "COVID-19: Economic policies for the aftermath".







That should be interesting, so just be wary of any notable remarks that may follow.

She will be participating in the special online edition of the State of the Union conference, organised by the European University Institute.