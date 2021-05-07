Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak later in the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

ECB president Lagarde scheduled to speak at 1000 GMT

Lagarde will be speaking about the global economy in a conversational speech, which should go on for about 30 minutes. As such, there might be some room to touch on policy here but I wouldn't expect her to break rank in the way that Kazaks did earlier here.

Her voice is much too powerful to risk sending shockwaves to the market so expect a more generic tone from Lagarde in general later.

