Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak later in the session

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Lagarde is scheduled to speak at 0815 GMT today

She will be delivering a short keynote speech at the 30th Frankfurt European Banking Congress, carrying the theme "Towards a New Sustainable Growth Model". Given the backdrop, I would expect this to be more related to green financing and climate change potentially. Hence, there might not be much heavy policy remarks by Lagarde today.
