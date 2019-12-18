Heads up: ECB president Christine Lagarde to speak soon this morning

Lagarde is scheduled to speak at 0830 GMT today





Eamonn also gave a bit of an earlier heads up here





She will be delivering opening remarks (for ~5 minutes) at the ECB colloquium held in honour of Benoit Coeure - who is leaving the central bank at the end of the month. Notably, after she is finished, there will be an address by her predecessor Mario Draghi.





The full agenda can be found here





Given the backdrop of the event, I doubt we will get any heavy remarks on policy or the upcoming strategy review so I wouldn't expect we'll hear much - if anything at all.



