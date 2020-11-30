Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak later today

Lagarde will be speaking at the EPC Thought Leadership Forum









The EU has recently encountered a historic challenge in terms of its response to the economic and social shock wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic. The ECB reacted quickly to the crisis, taking extraordinary and decisive action to shore up Europe's stricken economy, assure financial stability, and protect citizens in the face of an unprecedented economic shock. Going forward, questions remain about the role of the ECB in this crisis and potential reforms to the EU economic and fiscal governance in order to strengthen the EU's resilience and ability to better manage and recover from crisis.



At this EPC Thought Leadership Forum Christine Lagarde will share her assessment of the lessons learned so far and the challenges ahead. The discussion will be moderated by Fabian Zuleeg, EPC Chief Executive.

Some calendars have the event pinned for 1000 GMT but the event schedule itself has it for 1030 GMT to 1100 GMT. You can also watch it live here later.





I wouldn't expect Lagarde to give too much away ahead of the December meeting but she could touch on a thing or two about policy options and effectiveness, while calling for governments to step up fiscal support as per the usual.



