Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak later today

Lagarde is scheduled to speak some time around 1430 GMT

She will be speaking at the Interparliamentary Conference on Stability, Economic Coordination and Governance in the EU, where she will be delivering opening remarks alongside a host of prominent figures in the region. The agenda can be found here





The session will cover the topic "Investing in our climate, social and economic resilience: What are the main policy priorities?". As such, she might touch on some parts of the economy and monetary policy in her speech.





That said, I wouldn't expect any major remarks to follow by Lagarde but given recent developments in the bond market and yields, just be mindful in case we do hear of anything on that front later on in the day.