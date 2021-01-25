Heads up: ECB president Lagarde to speak soon at 0845 GMT

ECB president, Christine Lagarde, scheduled to speak this morning

That said, don't expect much from Lagarde in terms of policy remarks as she will be speaking at the ILF online conference on "Green Banking and Green Central Banking: What are the right concepts?". The full agenda here





Lagarde is scheduled to speak at 0845 GMT for about 20 minutes and given how the backdrop is more related to green and sustainable financing i.e. climate change, it isn't one to really offer much more from what we have heard after the ECB meeting last week.

Just take note though that she will also be on a panel discussion later in the day at 1615 GMT, speaking about 'Restoring economic growth'. That might see some remarks about the euro area economy and perhaps some suggestions about policy.



