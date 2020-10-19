Heads up: ECB speakers coming up later in the day

ECB president, Christine Lagarde, is due to speak as well









Most of the speaking topics are of little relevance and shouldn't detail much about policy but just keep an eye out for Lagarde and Lane's speeches (1230 GMT) if anything else.





They will be participating at an event to discuss views on the science and practice of monetary policy but if the ECB is to posture towards any potential action on its 29 October meeting, they could very well start communicating that in their speeches this week.





That said, I would argue that it is unlikely for that to happen as they are largely waiting to see how governments are going to react in handling the virus crisis and if the recent action i.e. targeted restrictions are sufficient to curb the spread.





Elsewhere, policymakers are also content to sit on the latest inflation developments in the region. So, there's not much urgency in that sense for now.





As such, any policy remarks later should be more or less what we have heard before and should just reaffirm the central bank's current wait-and-see approach.



