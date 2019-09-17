Heads up: ECB speakers in the session ahead

We will be hearing from a couple of ECB members today









0940 GMT - ECB's Villeroy speaks in London

Villeroy will be speaking at the 23rd World Conference of Banking Institutes where he will be delivering the keynote speech on "The role of banking in a sustainable global economy". He is scheduled to speak for about 20 minutes but given the topic, I wouldn't expect much notable comments about monetary policy here.





1630 GMT - ECB's Villeroy speaks in London

Villeroy will be making a second appearance later in the day as he speaks at the LSE, focusing on the efforts needed towards building a stronger Europe, against the backdrop of Brexit, while stressing three priorities: increasing resilience, increasing growth and affirming sovereignty. The forum is expected to carry on for about 1 hour 30 minutes.





1635 GMT - ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks in Luxembourg

Lane will be participating in a panel discussion on "The future of the international monetary system", at an event organised by the Luxembourg central bank. Not a topic that should invite much remarks about monetary policy.





1710 GMT - ECB's Coeure speaks in Luxembourg



ForexLive

Coeure will be attending the same event as Lane above and will be participating in a panel discussion on "Crypto-assets, central bank digital money and Libra: Implications for the international monetary system". Given the topic, the remarks to be offered will be more focused on crytocurrencies than policy.

