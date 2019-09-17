Heads up: ECB speakers in the session ahead

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

We will be hearing from a couple of ECB members today

ECB
Here is the agenda:

0940 GMT - ECB's Villeroy speaks in London
Villeroy will be speaking at the 23rd World Conference of Banking Institutes where he will be delivering the keynote speech on "The role of banking in a sustainable global economy". He is scheduled to speak for about 20 minutes but given the topic, I wouldn't expect much notable comments about monetary policy here.

1630 GMT - ECB's Villeroy speaks in London
Villeroy will be making a second appearance later in the day as he speaks at the LSE, focusing on the efforts needed towards building a stronger Europe, against the backdrop of Brexit, while stressing three priorities: increasing resilience, increasing growth and affirming sovereignty. The forum is expected to carry on for about 1 hour 30 minutes.

1635 GMT - ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks in Luxembourg
Lane will be participating in a panel discussion on "The future of the international monetary system", at an event organised by the Luxembourg central bank. Not a topic that should invite much remarks about monetary policy.

1710 GMT - ECB's Coeure speaks in Luxembourg
Coeure will be attending the same event as Lane above and will be participating in a panel discussion on "Crypto-assets, central bank digital money and Libra: Implications for the international monetary system". Given the topic, the remarks to be offered will be more focused on crytocurrencies than policy.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose