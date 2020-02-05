Heads up: ECB speakers in the session ahead

ECB president Christine Lagarde is due to speak later today









0810 GMT - ECB vice president Luis de Guindos speaks in Frankfurt

de Guindos will be delivering opening remarks at a conference on "Macroprudential stress-testing and financial stability". He may touch on one or two policy remarks but I wouldn't expect anything major from this speech.





1130 GMT - ECB chief economist Philip Lane speaks in Berlin

Lane will be participating in a podium discussion at an event organised by Hessische Landesvertretung. Not much details is given about what the discussion may entail but I wouldn't expect him to deviate from the recent ECB script anyhow.





1215 GMT - ECB president Christine Lagarde speaks in Paris

ForexLive Lagarde will be making a speech at the "Grand prix de l'économie des Echos pour l'année 2019". It is prize presentation ceremony hosted by Les Echos to crown those personalities who embody excellence, whether entrepreneurial or academic in the field of economics. Given the backdrop, Lagarde may touch a thing or two about policy and the economy but I wouldn't expect anything too different from her recent remarks.





