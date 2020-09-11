Heads up: ECB speakers on the agenda later today

There will be a host of ECB speakers in the session ahead





Here is the agenda:





0650 GMT - ECB's Villeroy speaks in Berlin

Villeroy will be speaking at the Eurofi Financial Forum, though there is limited information about the session besides the cover topic being 'Exchange of views'. In any case, this should pertain more to financial regulation and he is only expected to speak for ~15 minutes so I reckon it isn't going to be of much significance.





0800 GMT - ECB's Weidmann and Villeroy speak at a Bundesbank event

Weidmann and Villeroy will be participating in a panel discussion for about an hour with the backdrop of the event set to encompass more on the banking system and payment . As such, it is unlikely that they will touch much on policy but just be mindful in case.





0850 GMT - ECB's Knot, Muller, Schnabel speak in Berlin

They will be speaking at the same Eurofi Financial Forum as Villeroy earlier, but will be participating in a discussion on "Is current monetary policy doing more harm than good and are there alternatives?". As such, be mindful of any policy remarks given the discussion topic, with the session scheduled for around 50 minutes.





0930 GMT - ECB's Lagarde to speak at the Eurogroup press conference

Lagarde may touch further on policy and the economic outlook in her speech here but I wouldn't expect anything too different from the press conference yesterday.





0945 GMT - ECB's Holzmann, de Cos, Mersch speak in Berlin

They will also be speaking at the Eurofi Financial Forum, but will be participating in a discussion on "How should the EU banking framework evolve in the context of the economic crisis?". Given the discussion topic, it shouldn't be one where they will touch much on policy.





1200 GMT - ECB's Lane speaks in an online panel discussion

Lane will be speaking in a discussion titled "How can policy aid the recovery?", so just be mindful that he may touch on monetary policy during the session.





1230 GMT - ECB's Schnabel to speak in a webinar event

Schnabel will be speaking at an event hosted by the CER, so I doubt this is one where she will make too much mention about policy remarks and what not.