Heads up: ECB's Lagarde and BOE's Bailey due to speak later in the session

Both will be speaking at the Green Horizon Summit

Lagarde is expected to deliver a short opening keynote speech some time just after 0900 GMT - expected around 0925 GMT - while Bailey will be also be delivering a keynote speech at 1035 GMT during the first session of the event.

The session carries the theme of 'The cartography of post-COVID green growth'. As the event pertains more to green financing and ESG, I wouldn't expect any major remarks on policy from either Lagarde or Bailey given their limited speaking time as well.

The full agenda can be found here, for those interested.
