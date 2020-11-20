Heads up: EU ambassadors to be briefed on latest Brexit updates this morning
Barnier was supposed to brief EU ambassadors but he has gone into self-isolation after a member of his team tested positive for the coronavirusReports are saying that Barnier will ask a commission official outside of his senior team to brief EU ambassadors this morning as such. The whispers from earlier in the week say that the briefing is scheduled for 0700 GMT so keep your eyes and ears peeled.
The pound was sent moving around amid a host of meeting headlines yesterday but the gist of it is that negotiations are still ongoing and we will have to see if there are any concrete signs that either side is willing to compromise on the key issues.
The messaging/tone from the EU later will be key to watch as it either could just reaffirm that negotiations are going nowhere, or perhaps there will be white smoke from Brussels.