Heads up: EU chief Brexit negotiator Barnier to hold press conference this Friday
Post-Brexit trade negotiations are starting this weekBrexit risk will be back on the agenda for the pound as the EU and UK resume post-Brexit trade negotiations over the next few days. There will be three negotiating rounds over the next few weeks, namely on the weeks starting 20 April (this week), 11 May, and 1 June.
So, at the end of talks this week, we will be seeing Barnier deliver a statement - which I would also expect the UK camp to be doing. Tick tock, tick tock.