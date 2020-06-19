Heads up: EU summit taking place later today

European leaders will be discussing on the recovery fund among other things









Even then, there is all likelihood that the can will be kicked down the road once again at some point if member states cannot agree to the details on the proposal.







For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

Among the other things being discussed today, Brexit will also be one of them. The meeting is slated to begin at 0800 GMT and the full agenda can be found here

That said, don't expect much progress to be had from the meeting today (⬆️). It will just be a mere formality to signify the beginning of the discussion on the recovery fund with the more intense part of the debate set to only take place some time in July or later.