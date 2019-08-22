Heads up: Euro area August PMI data due in the next hour

France kicks things off at 0715 GMT

I detailed out the expectations and its potential influence on the euro earlier in the week above. But looking at the risk mood today, just be wary that the data later could set off a fresh wave of worries about the global economy.





Expectation is for the data to come in a tad softer than July but any major miss to the downside could trigger fears about recession-like growth in the euro area that could spill over to elsewhere around the globe.





The prints for France will come about first at 0715 GMT before we get Germany at 0730 GMT and then the overall Eurozone figures at 0800 GMT.



