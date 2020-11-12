Heads up: Fed chair Powell, ECB president Lagarde, BOE governor Bailey all due to speak later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

They will be making an appearance in a panel discussion at the ECB forum on central banking at 1645 GMT

The session is expected to last for an hour and we are going to hear some policy remarks from all three of them. Whether or not there will be tailored remarks to each individual central bank's policies, we will see but keep your eyes and ears peeled in case.

You can watch the event live here later in the day:



