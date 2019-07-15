Heads up: Fed chair Powell to deliver a speech tomorrow

Just a bit of a heads up ahead of the event









The text of his speech will be released at the time and there shouldn't be a Q&A session follow-up. As such, I reckon he may not make much comments specifically on the Fed's policy ahead of the July meeting and if he wanted to, he would've already done so last week.







ForexLive

But just keep your eyes and ears peeled just in case, as always. As for Fedspeak today, we'll only get New York Fed president John Williams speaking at 1250 GMT, where he'll be giving a briefing about Libor transition.

Powell is scheduled to speak at a dinner event at 1700 GMT tomorrow as he participates in the 2019 G7 French presidency finance summit in Paris. The title of his speech is "Aspects of monetary policy in the post-crisis era".