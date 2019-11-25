Heads up: Fed chair Powell to speak at the end of today
Powell will be speaking in Rhode Island later today
He will be delivering the keynote speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce annual dinner after spending a day visiting a community development initiative with Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren.
There isn't a specific topic for his speech that I can see but if he does touch on monetary policy today, expect it to more or less be a repeat of recent Fed messaging i.e. a more neutral tone with little hints about a future move.
The speech is scheduled for 0000 GMT since it will be a late evening event. The text of his speech will be released with no follow-up Q&A session it seems.