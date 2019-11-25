Heads up: Fed chair Powell to speak at the end of today

Powell will be speaking in Rhode Island later today









There isn't a specific topic for his speech that I can see but if he does touch on monetary policy today, expect it to more or less be a repeat of recent Fed messaging i.e. a more neutral tone with little hints about a future move.







ForexLive

The speech is scheduled for 0000 GMT since it will be a late evening event. The text of his speech will be released with no follow-up Q&A session it seems.