Heads up: Fed chair Powell to speak at the end of today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

Powell will be speaking in Rhode Island later today

Powell
He will be delivering the keynote speech at the Greater Providence Chamber of Commerce annual dinner after spending a day visiting a community development initiative with Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren.

There isn't a specific topic for his speech that I can see but if he does touch on monetary policy today, expect it to more or less be a repeat of recent Fed messaging i.e. a more neutral tone with little hints about a future move.

The speech is scheduled for 0000 GMT since it will be a late evening event. The text of his speech will be released with no follow-up Q&A session it seems.
