Heads up: Fed chair Powell to speak later in the day

Trump isn't the only one to watch out for later in North American trading





The event carries the title of 'Princeton Reunions Virtual Talk: A conversation with Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell and Alan Blinder'. For some context, Blinder was the former Fed vice chair during Bill Clinton's presidency.





I would not expect Powell to say much that we don't already know at this stage, as economic developments from the virus outbreak are still playing out. But we'll see.





You can watch the event live here later in the day:





Powell is scheduled to speak at around 1500 GMT, where he will be participating in a moderated virtual discussion hosted by the Griswold Center for Economic Policy Studies.