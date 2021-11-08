Heads up: Fed chair Powell to speak later in the day

Powell scheduled to speak at 1530 GMT

He is due to deliver the opening remarks at the 'Gender and Economy Conference', hosted by the Fed later today. The conference is centered around exploring how gender and opportunity influence economic and financial outcomes over an individual's lifetime.





Powell's remarks will be a pre-recorded message and should be for about 15 minutes.





Given the backdrop, don't expect much, if anything at all, in particular on monetary policy and the latest views in the Fed on tapering/rate hikes and market expectations in general.