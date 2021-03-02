Heads up: Fed speakers coming up later today

Brainard and Daly will be making appearances





Here's the agenda for today:





1800 GMT - Fed's Brainard speaks in a virtual meeting

Brainard will be delivering a speech on the US economic outlook and monetary policy in a virtual meeting hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations. Given the topic, expect there to be notable remarks on the economy and policy but all eyes will be on whether she will be expanding from Barkin's remarks yesterday or perhaps taking a different view on the recent surge higher in Treasury yields.





1900 GMT - Fed's Daly speaks in a webinar

Daly will be delivering a speech in a webinar series hosted by the Economic Club of New York. She is expected to speak for 45 minutes, so keep your eyes and ears peeled in case there is anything related to Fed policy and the latest developments in the bond market.