Heads up: Fed speakers later in the day

Mester and Evans are on the agenda today

Here is the schedule:





1400 GMT - Cleveland Fed president, Loretta Mester, speaks

Mester will be delivering opening remarks (estimated for ~5 minutes) at an event hosted by her central bank on "Inflation Risk in the Short and Medium Term: US vs. Europe". There might be some remarks on inflation and policy as such but it will be a brief one.





1830 GMT - Chicago Fed president, Charles Evans, speaks

Evans will be hosting a virtual on-the-record conversation on the economy and monetary policy with members of the media. As such, given the discussion topic, expect there to be significant remarks on policy and watch for any mentions about tapering.



