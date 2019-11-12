Heads up: Fed vice chair Clarida due to speak later in the European morning
Clarida will be speaking in Zurich today
He will be discussing monetary policy, price stability and bond yields at a conference on global risk, uncertainty and volatility. The event is co-sponsored by the Fed, BIS and SNB with Clarida scheduled to speak at 1030 GMT.
With the Fed playing their cards close to the chest for now, just be mindful that we could get some insights on what they may look to be doing next in the coming months.