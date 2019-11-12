Heads up: Fed vice chair Clarida due to speak later in the European morning

Clarida will be speaking in Zurich today











ForexLive

With the Fed playing their cards close to the chest for now, just be mindful that we could get some insights on what they may look to be doing next in the coming months.

He will be discussing monetary policy, price stability and bond yields at a conference on global risk, uncertainty and volatility. The event is co-sponsored by the Fed, BIS and SNB with Clarida scheduled to speak at 1030 GMT.