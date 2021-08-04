Heads up: Fed vice chair Clarida to speak later in the day

Fedspeak to watch for today

Clarida will be speaking at an online event hosted by the Peterson Institute for International Economics, scheduled for 1400 GMT to 1445 GMT. The speech will center around the US economic outlook and monetary policy, with a Q&A session expected.





As such, keep an eye out in case there are any mentions on tapering later today.





That said, given that it is Clarida, I would expect him to stay more neutral and reaffirm the messages that Powell have communicated last month at the FOMC meeting.