Heads up: Fedspeak agenda for the rest of the week

The schedule for Fed speakers before the FOMC blackout period begins









(17 July) 1730 GMT - Fed's George speaks in Missouri

Kansas City Fed president Esther George will be discussing the economic outlook during an agricultural symposium hosted by her bank. There will also be a Q&A session thereafter with audience members.





(18 July) 1330 GMT - Fed's Bostic speaks in Tennessee

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic will be speaking in an 'armchair chat' to the Clarksville Area Chamber of Commerce. He will be taking audience questions during the discussion.





(18 July) 1815 GMT - Fed's Williams speaks in New York

New York Fed president John Williams will be delivering the keynote address on monetary policy at the annual meeting of the Central Bank Research Association. There will also be a Q&A session after his speech. The full agenda can be found here





(19 July) 1510 GMT - Fed's Bullard speaks in New York



ForexLive

St Louis Fed president James Bullard will be participating in the same meeting event as Williams above, where he will be speaking about 'Technology and the future of the monetary and financial system'. After his presentation, he will be addressing questions from the audience and the press separately.

(19 July) 2030 GMT - Fed's Rosengren speaks in New York

Boston Fed president Eric Rosengren will be participating in the same meeting event as Bullard and Williams above, where he will be participating in a panel discussion (alongside BOJ governor Haruhiko Kuroda) on central bank independence.





Following the speakers above, the Fed will enter the FOMC blackout period where we won't hear any latest remarks from Fed members up until the meeting itself on 31 July.





Here's the details: