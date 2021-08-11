Heads up: Fedspeak coming up later in the day

Bostic and George are on the agenda for today

1430 GMT - Atlanta Fed president, Raphael Bostic, gives lecture

Bostic will be presenting a lecture on "The Fed's Role in Making This an Economy That Works for Everyone", discussing how monetary policy can benefit marginalised communities, and the moral imperative of creating a more inclusive economy. He will be speaking until 1545 GMT so it is a bit of a long one and there might be remarks involving the economic outlook and Fed policies as such.





1600 GMT - Kansas City Fed president, Esther George, speaks