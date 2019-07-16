Heads up: Fedspeak coming up later today

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

The agenda today includes Fed chair Jerome Powell

Fed
Here's the schedule and the details:

1215 GMT - Fed's Bostic speaks in Georgia
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic will be delivering the opening remarks at a Fed Listens event. He will be joined by Fed Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman in delivering the 15-minute introductory speech. The agenda can be found here.

1320 GMT - Fed's Bostic participates in a panel discussion in Georgia
Bostic will then moderate a panel discussion on 'Monetary policy and the economy: Beyond the headlines'. Thereafter, he'll deliver the closing remarks at the event at 1405 GMT.

1600 GMT - Fed's Kaplan speaks in Washington
Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan will be participating in a luncheon discussion at the NABE economic measurement seminar. The topic of the discussion will be 'Assessment of economic conditions and implications for monetary policy'.

1700 GMT - Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks in Paris
I already previewed this yesterday here.

1930 GMT - Fed's Evans speaks in Chicago
Chicago Fed president Charles Evans will be speaking at a CNBC@Work series event, where he will also take questions from the audience and the media thereafter.
ForexLive

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose