Heads up: Fedspeak coming up later today

1215 GMT - Fed's Bostic speaks in Georgia

Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic will be delivering the opening remarks at a Fed Listens event. He will be joined by Fed Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman in delivering the 15-minute introductory speech. The agenda can be found here





1320 GMT - Fed's Bostic participates in a panel discussion in Georgia

Bostic will then moderate a panel discussion on 'Monetary policy and the economy: Beyond the headlines'. Thereafter, he'll deliver the closing remarks at the event at 1405 GMT.





1600 GMT - Fed's Kaplan speaks in Washington

Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan will be participating in a luncheon discussion at the NABE economic measurement seminar . The topic of the discussion will be 'Assessment of economic conditions and implications for monetary policy'.





1700 GMT - Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks in Paris

1930 GMT - Fed's Evans speaks in Chicago



Chicago Fed president Charles Evans will be speaking at a CNBC@Work series event, where he will also take questions from the audience and the media thereafter.

