Heads up: Fedspeak coming up later today
The agenda today includes Fed chair Jerome Powell
Here's the schedule and the details:
1215 GMT - Fed's Bostic speaks in Georgia
Atlanta Fed president Raphael Bostic will be delivering the opening remarks at a Fed Listens event. He will be joined by Fed Board of Governors member Michelle Bowman in delivering the 15-minute introductory speech. The agenda can be found here.
1320 GMT - Fed's Bostic participates in a panel discussion in Georgia
Bostic will then moderate a panel discussion on 'Monetary policy and the economy: Beyond the headlines'. Thereafter, he'll deliver the closing remarks at the event at 1405 GMT.
1600 GMT - Fed's Kaplan speaks in Washington
Dallas Fed president Robert Kaplan will be participating in a luncheon discussion at the NABE economic measurement seminar. The topic of the discussion will be 'Assessment of economic conditions and implications for monetary policy'.
1700 GMT - Fed chair Jerome Powell speaks in Paris
I already previewed this yesterday here.
1930 GMT - Fed's Evans speaks in Chicago
Chicago Fed president Charles Evans will be speaking at a CNBC@Work series event, where he will also take questions from the audience and the media thereafter.