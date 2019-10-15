Heads up: Fedspeak is back today

Fed officials are back after the long weekend ahead of the blackout period at the end of the week









0825 GMT - Fed's Bullard speaks in London

Bullard will be speaking at a Bloomberg monetary and financial policy conference. His session is scheduled for about 1 hour 20 minutes and he will be speaking about 'The Federal Reserve's monetary policy options'. The full text of his speech will be released with a Q&A session to also follow after.





1300 GMT - Fed's Bostic speaks in Atlanta

Bostic will be participating in a moderated discussion at the Purpose Built Communities annual conference. I reckon he will be covering more on community development here so there should be little monetary policy remarks here.





1645 GMT - Fed's George speaks in Chicago

George will be speaking at a conference hosted by the Chicago Fed and will be discussing about the US payments system. As such, I wouldn't expect much remarks on monetary policy though there will be a Q&A session with the audience after, so just take note.





1900 GMT - Fed's Daly speaks in Los Angeles

Daly will be speaking at the Los Angeles World Affairs Council on 'The value of an inclusive economy'. Given the topic, I would expect remarks pertaining to economic conditions in the US but also potentially on Fed policies as well.





Just be reminded that Fed fund futures are showing odds of a 25 bps rate cut on 30 October to be at ~72% currently.







ForexLive

So, if the Fed wishes to walk back on those expectations, they will only have the next four days to do so before the blackout period begins on 19 October.

There will be more Fed speakers throughout the rest of the week so make sure to keep your eyes and ears peeled in case of any push back against market expectations.





Here is the agenda for the day: