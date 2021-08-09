Heads up: Fedspeak later in the day

Author: Justin Low | Category: News

A couple of Fed speakers on the agenda to start the new week

Here is the schedule:

1410 GMT - Atlanta Fed president, Raphael Bostic, to speak
Bostic will be sharing insights about building an inclusive society and inclusive economy through community collaboration in his appearance today. Given the discussion topic, there shouldn't be much pertaining to monetary policy specifically.

1530 GMT - Richmond Fed president, Thomas Barkin, to speak
Barkin will be discussing his "economic outlook for Virginia's Blue Ridge and beyond" at the event today and there will also be a Q&A session after his prepared remarks. There might be some comments on policy so just take note in case.

