Heads up for a data dump from China due Friday - Q1 GDP and March activity

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Data due at 0200GMT on 17 April 2020 - Q1 GDP from China is expected be abysmal. 

  • expected is -6.0% y/y
  • prior was +6.0% 

March data won't be great either:

  • Industrial Production y/y expected is -6.2%
  • industrial production YTD y/y expected is -10.0%, prior was -13.5%
  • Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is -15%, prior was -24.5%
  • Retail Sales y/y, expected is -10.0%
  • Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is -12.5%, prior was -20.5%


ForexLive
