Heads up for a data dump from China due Friday - Q1 GDP and March activity
Data due at 0200GMT on 17 April 2020 - Q1 GDP from China is expected be abysmal.
- expected is -6.0% y/y
- prior was +6.0%
March data won't be great either:
- Industrial Production y/y expected is -6.2%
- industrial production YTD y/y expected is -10.0%, prior was -13.5%
- Fixed Assets (excluding rural) YTD y/y, expected is -15%, prior was -24.5%
- Retail Sales y/y, expected is -10.0%
- Retail Sales YTD y/y, expected is -12.5%, prior was -20.5%