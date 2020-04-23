Heads up for a European Union’s heads of government videoconference Thursday

Coming up today, 23 April 2020. Keep an eye out for discussions surrounding a potential 2 trillion-euro plan for economic recovery.

A draft plan has the EU incorporating a 300 bn euro recovery fund into the 2021-2027 budget

to borrow 320 bn euro from capital markets

Which does not amount to 2 tln euro, hence watch out for more







---

European Union 27 heads of government videoconference comes after the European Central Bank lowered its standards for collateral:











