Heads up for a European Union’s heads of government videoconference Thursday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Coming up today, 23 April 2020. Keep an eye out for discussions surrounding a potential 2 trillion-euro plan for economic recovery.

  • A draft plan has the EU incorporating a 300 bn euro recovery fund into the 2021-2027 budget
  • to borrow 320 bn euro from capital markets
Which does not amount to 2 tln euro, hence watch out for more  

---
European Union 27 heads of government videoconference comes after the European Central Bank lowered its standards for collateral:
