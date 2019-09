Activity in the euro should pick up on approach to the European and then UK morning trade in coming hours.

1.09 and thereabouts should be a battle zone.





On one side is continuing USD demand at the end of the month, added to by end of quarter flows also.

On the other side is large-size barrier option at 1.09 being defended.

We have already seen a dip under 1.0910 earlier here today which was quickly bought into: