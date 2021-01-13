Heads up for a Japan PM press conference Wednesday 7pm Tokyo time

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japanese Prime Minister Suga news conference scheduled for 1000 GMT 

I don't have anything on what he will be speaking about but I suspect it may be address to ongoing COVID-19 situation in Japan and may flag further restricitons.


