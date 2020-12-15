Heads up for a Pelosi / McConnell meeting soon - re US coronavirus stimulus

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Greg broke the info earlier on the upcoming meeting, expected from 4pm NY time (2100GMT):

And, following that post:
Hopes are up for an agreement and a package to be passed by COngress ahead of Christmas. Stay tuned for the headlines when they come.



