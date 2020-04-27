Heads up for a scheduled Trump coronavirus press conference on Monday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

I posted earlier on there being no news out of the White House right over the weekend:

Check that link for more on the unusual absence but in brief Thursday's comment's from Trump about injecting or ingesting bleach into the human body to combat COVID-19 resulted in disinfectant producers and health agencies issuing warnings urging people against ingesting cleaning products. Friday's presentation resulted in the President not taking questions.

What we did get over the weekend were updates from the CDC:
Just a heads up now that the schedule for President Trump released by the White House does list the regular 5pm presser. As I said earlier, I'll post pertinent comments if there are any (and if it does go ahead).


See here for global coronavirus case data
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose