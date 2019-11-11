Heads up for a Trump speech due Tuesday (US time)

The US President is due to speak at the Economic Club of New York on Tuesday 12 November

Ears will be tuned in for any mention of what he is thinking on US-China trade talks.

And he mention other issues, like this I highlighted earlier).





Ummmm … am I going to get into strife I suggest the most we can expect is vague, general, non-specific comments?

'Talks are gong great' … "Talks are not going great'.

That sort of thing?





I don't expect anything more than that, but maybe they'll be enough to move markets.











