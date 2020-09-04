Heads up for a US holiday on Monday - here are the markets that are closed

The US Labor Day holiday is on Monday 7 September 2020

It traditionally marks the end of the summer doldrums in northern hemisphere markets, you know the quiet days like Thursday ... (for clarity that's a joke, it was crazy):

New York Stock Exchange

Nasdaq

U.S. Treasury markets

no regular trading or settlement price Monday for WTI oil futures at the New York Mercantile Exchange

(ps. Brent futures traded on the ICE Futures exchange will operate on Monday, but have an early close)

Precious metals (eg. gold futures on Comex - also closed Monday)

Note that there is Sunday Globex trade scheduled for many futures - check out the exchange website for full details.





FX will diminish in liquidity on Monday after London finishes for the day, but not entirely disappear. Note that Canada is on holiday Monday also.







