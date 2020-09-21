Heads up for another Japan holiday today

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

Japan is closed again today for Autumn Equinox Day. It was closed Monday also. 

Apart from Japan, its also worth noting that Monday was the Yom Kippur holiday which creates a big absence from markets especially during the US timezone (and Europe).

So, heading into this thinner liquidity than normal trading day in Asia again, a quick rundown of Europe/US:
The defining characteristic is the flight from equities and the surge for the USD
  • bond markets caught a bid
  • safe haven currencies outperformed: USD, JPY & CHF 
  • other currencies (the 'unsafe'?) all lost ground against those three

