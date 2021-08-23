Heads up for Australian PM Morrison to speak at the bottom of the hour

Prime Minister of Australia Morrison to speak at 0030 GMT (10.30am Sydney time).

News conference.





The worsening coronavirus situation in the country and developments in Afghanistan are my guess for main topics. Earlier posts on the COVID-19 news here in Oz over the weekend if you'd like to catch-up, or you could just wait for PM Morisson's baloney:

Still awaiting the latest from Australia's largest population state of New South Wales, where record high new cases were hit over the weekend.





Meanwhile Australian state of Queensland has reported another 2 new cases today.









