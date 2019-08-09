Heads up for CAD traders - jobs data from Canada due Friday

Author: Eamonn Sheridan | Category: News

July employment numbers coming up from Canada on Friday 9 August 2019, at 1230GMT

The two headlines are employment change
  • expected +15K, prior -2.2K
and the unemployment rate, 
  • expected 5.5%, prior 5.5%
Summary preview comments via Scotia:
  • year-to-date job creation in 2019 is well down the list of the best years since the inception of the Labour Force Survey in 1976
  • Even though it garners a low weight in the Bank of Canada's preferred wage growth metric-wage common-it will also be worth watching what the LFS says about wage growth
And, via TD:
  • goods-producing sector should provide the main engine for job growth
  • while manufacturing firms may be hesitant to add back workers given ongoing trade tensions, the recent strength of residential construction suggests last month's 7.5k decline should be short-lived
  • we look for details to show a rebound in part-time employment
  • an unchanged 5.5% unemployment rate
  • Wage growth should get more attention than usual 


ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose