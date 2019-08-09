Heads up for CAD traders - jobs data from Canada due Friday
July employment numbers coming up from Canada on Friday 9 August 2019, at 1230GMT
The two headlines are employment change
- expected +15K, prior -2.2K
and the unemployment rate,
- expected 5.5%, prior 5.5%
Summary preview comments via Scotia:
- year-to-date job creation in 2019 is well down the list of the best years since the inception of the Labour Force Survey in 1976
- Even though it garners a low weight in the Bank of Canada's preferred wage growth metric-wage common-it will also be worth watching what the LFS says about wage growth
And, via TD:
- goods-producing sector should provide the main engine for job growth
- while manufacturing firms may be hesitant to add back workers given ongoing trade tensions, the recent strength of residential construction suggests last month's 7.5k decline should be short-lived
- we look for details to show a rebound in part-time employment
- an unchanged 5.5% unemployment rate
- Wage growth should get more attention than usual