Heads up for CAD traders - jobs data from Canada due Friday

July employment numbers coming up from Canada on Friday 9 August 2019, at 1230GMT

The two headlines are employment change

expected +15K, prior -2.2K

and the unemployment rate,

expected 5.5%, prior 5.5%

Summary preview comments via Scotia:

year-to-date job creation in 2019 is well down the list of the best years since the inception of the Labour Force Survey in 1976

Even though it garners a low weight in the Bank of Canada's preferred wage growth metric-wage common-it will also be worth watching what the LFS says about wage growth

And, via TD:

goods-producing sector should provide the main engine for job growth

while manufacturing firms may be hesitant to add back workers given ongoing trade tensions, the recent strength of residential construction suggests last month's 7.5k decline should be short-lived

we look for details to show a rebound in part-time employment

an unchanged 5.5% unemployment rate

Wage growth should get more attention than usual










