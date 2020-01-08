Heads up for China CPI and PPIU (December) due today

Not as exciting as missiles and rockets flying about the place, but some data on the agenda for the session

China Dec inflation data due at 0130GMT





CPI expected 4.7% y/y, prior 4.5%

PPI expected -0.4% y/y, prior -1.4%

That prior CPI result, for November, was an 8 year high, driven largely by an ongoing supply shortage caused the outbreak of African swine fever that has wreaked havoc in pig stocks. As you can see, y/y CPI is expected even higher ion today's data.





PPI, meanwhile, is expected to show less deflation pressure.





The impact of the release on the AUD is not likely to be too large (famous last words) - on China the upcoming signing of the phase 1 trade deal with the US is providing a bed of optimism. Rightly or wrongly.



